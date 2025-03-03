North Korea is open. Who’s going?

Luca Pferdmenges, a German national, has three million followers on TikTok as a travel blogger. A former circus performer, he records himself juggling in every country he visits—though this proved to be a challenge in North Korea. The 23-year-old says throughout the trip, he had to earn the trust of his North Korean tour guide, who didn’t let him film the juggling video in Rason’s city center at first. On the trip’s final day, the guide relented.