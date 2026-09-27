North Korea is testing swarm attacks mixing drones and missiles

North Korea has started practicing swarm attacks that combine unmanned systems with conventional weapons, adopting tactics already used in Ukraine and the Middle East that could challenge U.S. and allied air defenses.
For the first time, North Korea carried out an exercise this month that combined attack drones, nuclear-capable missiles, rockets and long-range artillery to pulverize a target. The exercise was meant to hone integration across weapon systems with a “concentrated fire” able to decimate the “enemy’s armed forces organizationally and structurally,” the country’s state media reported.