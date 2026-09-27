North Korea is testing swarm attacks mixing drones and missiles

North Korea has started practicing swarm attacks that combine unmanned systems with conventional weapons, adopting tactics already used in Ukraine and the Middle East that could challenge U.S. and allied air defenses.
North Korea has started practicing swarm attacks that combine unmanned systems with conventional weapons, adopting tactics already used in Ukraine and the Middle East that could challenge U.S. and allied air defenses.
For the first time, North Korea carried out an exercise this month that combined attack drones, nuclear-capable missiles, rockets and long-range artillery to pulverize a target. The exercise was meant to hone integration across weapon systems with a “concentrated fire” able to decimate the “enemy’s armed forces organizationally and structurally,” the country’s state media reported.
For the first time, North Korea carried out an exercise this month that combined attack drones, nuclear-capable missiles, rockets and long-range artillery to pulverize a target. The exercise was meant to hone integration across weapon systems with a “concentrated fire” able to decimate the “enemy’s armed forces organizationally and structurally,” the country’s state media reported.
Then on Sept. 20, Pyongyang said it had fired a pair of purported hypersonic missiles. Such missiles, which are designed to fly at least five times the speed of sound, can overcome air defenses due to their velocity and ability to change direction midflight. Leader Kim Jong Un, overseeing the test, said the missiles represented “ultramodern” technology.
And on Thursday, North Korean state media reported test-fires of shells for an updated 240mm multiple-rocket-launcher system with unmanned “pinpoint” guidance.
The multidimension attack, heavy on drones and missiles, has become a fixture in the Ukraine war and is becoming more frequent in the Iran conflict. Such combined assaults expose a vulnerability in Western air defenses that rely on expensive interceptors to shoot down incoming projectiles.
The swarm tactics, also referred to as salvo, saturation or precision-mass attacks, can overwhelm an opponent that has sophisticated defense systems, said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“It changes the air defense arithmetic pretty substantially,” Panda said.
The projectile-heavy attacks are challenging logistically to pull off, requiring integrated systems that can coordinate strikes by weapons traveling at vastly different speeds. That is especially daunting to cash-strapped North Korea, which lacks top-shelf hardware across its military.
But Kim has recently made modernizing North Korea’s Soviet-era conventional forces a bigger priority, even while he pursues advances in the country’s nuclear-weapons program. Tighter military collaboration with Russia helps accelerate those efforts, including the use of North Korea-supplied missiles against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim struck a mutual defense pact in June 2024, which paved the way for North Korea’s deployment of troops later that year.
Russia is on track to have launched 840 ballistic missiles at Ukraine this year, up nearly 50% from 2025, according to a recent analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank. That total could rise to close to 1,000—in part due to additional missile shipments from North Korea.
As Ukraine runs out of interceptors provided by the U.S. and Europe, its interception rate of ballistic missiles has dropped to around 10% this year, from about 24% in 2025, according to CSIS.
Since the start of the Iran war, Tehran has sought to overwhelm high-end air defenses with swarms of missiles and drones that are far more cheaply made. Iran launched wave upon wave of Shahed drones combined with ballistic and other missiles, forcing the U.S. and its allies in the region to burn through expensive interceptors.
Though the war has also depleted the Iranian missile force, Tehran has adjusted by using munitions that split into a number of pieces, forcing defenders to exhaust more interceptors. Those include cluster munitions and warheads that split up upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Sometimes Iran combines various types of weapons in an effort to overwhelm its adversaries.
“You create this large number of potential targets in the form of submunitions, and then at the same time you fire your conventional ballistic missiles in the hope to overwhelm the enemy air defenses or missile defenses,” said Fabian Hinz, a military analyst studying Iranian missiles at Conflict Armament Research, a weapons-identification outfit.
But compared with wars in Europe and the Middle East, a conflict involving China or North Korea would place even greater pressure on U.S. and allied stocks, said Benjamin Jensen and Tobias Oestreich, who co-wrote the recent CSIS report. Increasingly, armed clashes will be determined by whether one side can produce missiles for these multidimensional attacks faster than the other side can replenish its air defenses.
“Large salvos of missiles and drones define modern war,” Jensen and Oestreich wrote.
North Korea has sent laborers and engineers to Russian drone facilities. At a February congress meeting outlining the military’s new five-year objectives, Kim vowed to create new AI-enabled unmanned attack systems.
Should fighting emerge on the Korean Peninsula, adding drones to North Korea’s missile firepower could exhaust the South’s air defenses and boost the odds of success for follow-up attacks from far more powerful weapons, like tactical nuclear weapons, said Lami Kim, the Korea chair at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank.
“North Korea’s growing drone capabilities, when combined with its nuclear and missile capabilities, could alter the military balance on the Korean Peninsula,” she said.
Write to Timothy W. Martin at Timothy.Martin@wsj.com and Jared Malsin at jared.malsin@wsj.com