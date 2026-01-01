SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ushered in 2026 by hailing an “invincible alliance” with Russia and saluting his troops deployed to Russian battlefields—invoking a partnership that has fueled his growing defiance and confidence on the global stage.
North Korea’s Kim welcomes 2026 with a salute to Russia
SummaryIn a New Year’s speech, the leader celebrates an alliance that has bolstered his regime.
