North Korea’s new missile test signals little appetite for détente with Trump
SummaryThe Kim Jong Un regime opted to show defiance rather than restraint in its first weapons launch since the U.S. election.
SEOUL—North Korea carried out its first missile test since Donald Trump’s election victory, a sign that Pyongyang appears to be in no rush to curtail its illicit activities and pivot back to diplomacy despite a turnover in U.S. administration.
