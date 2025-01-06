North Korea’s new missile test signals little appetite for détente with Trump

SEOUL—North Korea carried out its first missile test since Donald Trump’s election victory, a sign that Pyongyang appears to be in no rush to curtail its illicit activities and pivot back to diplomacy despite a turnover in U.S. administration.

The Monday launch of an intermediate-range missile ended a nearly two-month absence of North Korean weapons tests—the most-recent activity having come just hours before Americans took to the polls on Nov. 5.

With the president-elect’s inauguration two weeks away, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declined opportunities to show Trump and the U.S. he has peace talks on his mind. Rather, he’s opted for contempt, if not aggression.

Kim, in a November speech weeks after the U.S. election, belittled prior diplomacy with Washington, which he claimed harbored an “unchanging aggressive and hostile policy" toward Pyongyang. North Korea’s top governing body decided to enact the “toughest" counteraction against the U.S. at year-end meetings. Then, Kim skipped a New Year’s address that had previously served as his foreign-policy bully pulpit, where he outlines the regime’s thinking and priorities.

After three face-to-face meetings with Trump in 2018 and 2019, Kim was forced to lock down North Korea over Covid-19 fears, then spent four years giving the Biden administration the cold shoulder.

Trump’s incoming national-security team is staffed by several former senior North Korean negotiators. At July’s Republican National Convention, Trump suggested he could better control the Kim regime’s missile threat if he returned to the White House. “It’s nice to get along when somebody has a lot of nuclear weapons or otherwise," said Trump, who added he felt that Kim “misses me."

A return of Trump—the first and only sitting U.S. president to meet a North Korean leader—offers Kim an opportunity for dealmaking that he cannot let slip away, although it is now a question of when and how, said Sungmin Cho, a political-science professor at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul. In the buildup to potential talks, Kim’s hand looks stronger to the U.S. and Trump, by demonstrating how North Korea’s weapons tests can occur with relative impunity.

“For Kim, the missile test is really a reminder that we are here, we may do something," Cho said. “So don’t forget about us until the right moment comes."

A significant reason for Kim’s bravado is a tighter bond with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders in June signed a mutual defense pact at a summit in Pyongyang. North Korea has provided munitions, missiles and soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow has given diplomatic cover at the U.N., upticks in cross-border trade and other military support.

The two countries’ military ties could deepen even more, with Russia showing a willingness to provide North Korea with advanced space and satellite technology in return for the Kim regime’s war assistance, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a Monday press conference in Seoul. He didn’t offer a specific timeline for such a technology transfer.

“This is a two-way street," said Blinken, who is on a multi-stop trip that includes Japan and France. His remarks came hours after Pyongyang’s latest missile test, which he condemned and called yet another violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Monday missile launch occurred around noon local time, flying around 680 miles before splashing into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, said Seoul and Tokyo officials. The Kim regime has conducted weapons tests in January for each of the past four years.