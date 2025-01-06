North Korea’s new missile test signals little appetite for détente with Trump

A return of Trump—the first and only sitting U.S. president to meet a North Korean leader—offers Kim an opportunity for dealmaking that he cannot let slip away, although it is now a question of when and how, said Sungmin Cho, a political-science professor at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul. In the buildup to potential talks, Kim’s hand looks stronger to the U.S. and Trump, by demonstrating how North Korea’s weapons tests can occur with relative impunity.