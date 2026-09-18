North Korea sends women to Russian factories in line of Ukrainian fire

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un found a new way in recent years to deepen his alliance with Russia, sending North Korean workers by the thousands to aid an economy suffering from President Vladimir Putin’s protracted war with Ukraine.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un found a new way in recent years to deepen his alliance with Russia, sending North Korean workers by the thousands to aid an economy suffering from President Vladimir Putin’s protracted war with Ukraine.
This summer it became evident that those workers, including many women who have been deployed to Russian factories and warehouses, are no longer at a safe distance from the battle.
This summer it became evident that those workers, including many women who have been deployed to Russian factories and warehouses, are no longer at a safe distance from the battle.
Nearly two dozen warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s biggest e-commerce company, were struck this summer in a series of long-range Ukrainian drone strikes.
At least one of those facilities employed North Korean women, according to South Korean officials who viewed videos from the site. The attacks killed at least nine people and left most of Wildberries’ largest warehouses out of operation, according to Russian authorities, who didn’t identify the nationalities of the victims.
But by August, a Russian job site was seeking Korean-language interpreters for Wildberries warehouses, suggesting that North Koreans would continue to be part of the company’s workforce. Wildberries didn’t respond to a request for comment.
For Kim, who has supplied missiles and soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, sending workers is a way to generate income and reinforce his alliance with Putin. It also illustrates his willingness to put his people in harm’s way to serve these objectives.
“Kim’s major concern isn’t North Korean workers getting killed,” said Peter Ward, a research fellow at the Sejong Institute, a think tank in Seoul. “His motivations are financial.”
North Korea hasn’t said how many of the estimated 15,000 troops sent to Russia have returned, but in March, Kim opened a memorial to fallen North Korean soldiers in Pyongyang with hundreds of graves.
Some North Koreans are also directly involved in the war effort, working at Russian drone factories, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, a group of 11 nations including the U.S. that tracks North Korean sanctions violations, said in a report on Wednesday.
The Russia-North Korea relationship was strengthened last week with the opening of the first road bridge between the two countries. The two-lane, roughly half-mile link over the Tumen River will be able to handle up to 300 vehicles and over 2,300 people a day, according to the Russian government.
The deepening ties also help North Korea counterbalance the historically dominant influence of its other neighbor across the Tumen—China—and diversify its foreign support.
For Russia, the North Korean workers help address a labor shortage that has widened during the war. Russia will need nearly 11 million new workers by 2030, according to the country’s Labor Ministry.
Russia has depended on cheap labor from Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for decades, but following a wartime surge in Russian nationalism and cases of migrants being pressed into military service, those workers are increasingly traveling elsewhere.
There are 15,000 to 30,000 North Koreans working in Russia earning an average of $7,500 a year, up to five times what their counterparts make in China, according to the MSMT. North Korean workers abroad generated up to $800 million last year to fund the Kim regime’s nuclear and missile programs, the MSMT said.
The regime takes up to 90% of workers’ earnings, according to former North Korean overseas laborers. Pyongyang has long supplied men to work at Russian construction sites. The Kim regime is diversifying its revenue stream by sending more female workers, said Ward of the Sejong Institute.
North Korean workers in Russia typically live in dormitories next to production facilities, said Alisa Svitova, a 21-year-old student who worked this year as an interpreter for North Korean laborers in Russian agricultural factories.
The workers traveled to Russia in groups, accompanied by a director, cook, interpreter, doctor and a foreman, she said. Many learn some basic Russian, such as the words for “thank you,” “good,” and “rice,” said Svitova, who has traveled to North Korea.
“When it comes to their work in Russia,” she said, “many think that they are helping Russia and promoting the friendship between the two nations.”
Russia issued more than 36,000 visas to North Koreans last year, four times the 2024 total, according to Russian consular data. Most were education visas, which observers say are used by Russia to disguise its employment of North Korean workers because United Nations sanctions ban Kim regime workers from earning income abroad.
Employment agencies and help-wanted notices indicate an enduring demand for North Koreans. Russian managers seeking North Korean workers can be seen posting requests almost daily on a chat room run by MMC Personnel, a Russian agency that provides foreign workers.
The managing director of one of Russia’s largest seafood and caviar processing plants posted this month a help-wanted notice for 30 North Korean female workers on the MMC Personnel chat on the social-media platform Telegram.
To guide workers through monotonous tasks at the caviar facility, the company uses animated training videos with Korean subtitles, the executive said. He described North Korean workers as “highly productive and disciplined.”
The potential dangers of being stationed at a Russian factory may not scare away workers who see an opportunity and aren’t fully informed about the risks, suggested Chris Monday, an associate professor at South Korea’s Dongseo University who studies North Korea and Russia.
“It’s good money for Kim Jong Un,” Monday said. “For the workers, it’s an opportunity to get out of North Korea.”
One posting in August by a labor agency in Moscow advertised the services of a team of 40 North Korean women to work as cooks, conveyor-line operators or textile workers. The proposed salary amounted to around $1,800 a month, close to the $2,000 a month that South Korea’s spy agency says North Korean soldiers earn in Russia.
In late July, North Korean dancers performed at a meat-processing facility near a military air base in the Moscow region, in a concert commemorating the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Officials from Russia’s ruling party posted videos on social media showing a Russian military marching band, women in traditional Korean attire dancing in front of Russian and North Korean flags, and dozens of North Korean women in the audience, clapping and singing along.
The North Koreans were receiving practical training at the plant, according to the posts, in which a production-line operator offered an assessment: “Our Korean colleagues are very disciplined, responsible and hardworking.”
Write to Dasl Yoon at dasl.yoon@wsj.com and Milàn Czerny at video@wsj.com