Norway orders review of Israeli companies held in $1.9 trillion oil fund
Summary
The review follows complaints that some investments might be contributing to Israel’s military action in Gaza.
Norway ordered a review of Israeli investments held in the country’s $1.94 trillion sovereign wealth fund after receiving complaints that some might be contributing to Israel’s military action in Gaza.
