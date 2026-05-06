Not all oil giants are prospering from the Iran war

Exxon appears to be lagging behind. To make matters worse, its operations are being hit particularly hard by the Hormuz closure. Around a fifth of its oil-and-gas production is located in the Middle East, one of the highest exposures among the majors (see chart). Exxon pumped the equivalent of 4.6m barrels per day (b/d) over the first quarter, down from 5m in the previous one. If the strait remains shut through June, the company says its output would fall to 4.1m–4.3m b/d. Both Exxon and Chevron say they have no plans to boost investment in America’s shale basins to take advantage of higher prices.