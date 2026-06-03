Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in UAE

Novo Nordisk launched its Wegovy weight-loss pill in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, after regulators in the country approved the drug earlier this week.

The UAE becomes the second country to offer the pill after the Danish drugmaker launched it in the U.S. in early January.

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The Emirates Drug Establishment said this week that it had approved the once-daily tablet after clinical data showed the drug’s effectiveness in supporting weight reduction and long-term weight maintenance when combined with a healthy lifestyle, in addition to its role in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events among at-risk populations.

“As we look to future launches, our approach will be guided by local patient demand, the readiness of healthcare professionals, and the strength of healthcare and telehealth infrastructure that can support long-term obesity care,” said Emil Kongshoj Larsen, head of international operations at Novo Nordisk.

“The UAE has demonstrated strong momentum across all of these areas, and we look forward to bringing Wegovy pill to additional select countries in the coming months.”

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Novo Nordisk has previously announced that it would launch the pill in further countries in the second half of 2026, without naming them.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com