Now poorer countries are shutting the door on refugees too
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Dec 2025, 06:43 am IST
Summary
Uganda had been a notable exception to a worldwide pull-up-the-drawbridge trend—until now.
KAMPALA, Uganda—This country has long been a haven for Africans fleeing war and famine. No longer.
