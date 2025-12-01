Now poorer countries are shutting the door on refugees too

Uganda had been a notable exception to a worldwide pull-up-the-drawbridge trend, granting shelter to almost two million desperate neighbors, allowing them to work and even giving many of them land to farm. In 2021, it became the first African country to accept Afghan refugees evacuated after the Taliban ousted the Kabul government. Under a deal with Washington in August, Uganda agreed to take in U.S. deportees who believe it unsafe to return to their countries of origin. Uganda has yet to receive any such deportees.