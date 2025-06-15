Now Trump is urged to go “all in” on crushing Iran
As the war escalates America is being dragged in deeper
“WE REMAIN COMMITTED to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!" declared Donald Trump on June 12th. Within hours Israel attacked Iran. That conflict continues to escalate relentlessly. Iran has just hit Israel’s cities with waves of ballistic-missile and drone strikes. Meanwhile Israeli warplanes have targeted Tehran’s air-defence systems for a second night. Israel has now struck Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow and Isfahan, claiming to have inflicted “significant damage"; more attacks may come. America’s forces are already helping to defend Israel against missile attacks. The big question now is whether Mr Trump is drawn in deeper. That is what some Republicans are urging. On June 13th Senator Lindsey Graham said if diplomacy failed, he “strongly" believed it was in America’s national security interest to “go all-in to help Israel finish the job".