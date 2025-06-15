Now Trump is urged to go “all in” on crushing Iran

America’s military is already involved. Its air defence systems have helped shield Israel and on June 13th both ground-based batteries and a US Navy destroyer shot down Iranian projectiles. America’s Central Command (CENTCOM) is likely to be involved in helping Israel track Iranian ballistic missile launches, which can be spotted from American infra-red satellites. Yet in keeping with the picture of initial American ambivalence, the superpower is not set up for a full-scale war. In mid-May it removed one of its two aircraft-carriers in the region. The stealthy B-2 bombers deployed to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean were recently replaced with older B-52 aircraft. Mr Trump clearly holds out hope for diplomacy, posting on social media, “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire". But the lines of communication with Iran may now be closing. According to reports on June 14th an Iranian official dismissed the US-Iran negotiations as “meaningless".