Nuclear weapons stopped invasions. Then Ukrainian troops poured into Russia.
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Sep 2024, 11:30 AM IST
SummaryIn testing Putin’s red lines, Kyiv is sparking a rediscovery of Cold War-era ideas about nuclear escalation.
Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk isn’t just a brash bid to upend Russia’s invasion. It also marks the first time that a declared nuclear power has faced invasion and occupation by another country.
