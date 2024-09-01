Game theory, pioneered in the 1920s by mathematician John von Neumann, flourished as an approach to assessing nuclear brinkmanship. To tackle weighty unknowns, the Rand Corporation, created as a Pentagon think tank, used theoretical constructs such as the so-called prisoner’s dilemma—a situation where two parties that are unable to communicate must separately decide whether to cooperate for mutual benefit—to play out how the U.S. and Soviet Union might act and react in conflict scenarios.