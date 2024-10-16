Nuclear-war risks rise again, stoked by global conflicts
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 16 Oct 2024
SummaryThe Cold War’s end promised relief from nuclear nightmares, but now atomic arsenals are growing.
The Cold War’s end promised relief from nuclear nightmares. Long-adversarial governments agreed to eliminate warheads and collaborated to stop the spread of atomic weapons. That promise is now slipping away.
