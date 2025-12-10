Nvidia AI chips to undergo unusual U.S. security review before export to China
Summary
Shipping chips from Taiwan to U.S. to China would allow government to get 25% cut of sales
The artificial-intelligence chips that Nvidia is allowed to ship to China will undergo a special security review in the U.S. before they are exported, according to administration officials.
