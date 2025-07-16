Nvidia CEO lavishes praise on China in Beijing, drawing rock-star reception
Summary
Jensen Huang extolled China’s technological advances and said President Trump wouldn’t mind his meetings in Beijing.
BEIJING : The head of America’s most valuable company delivered a love letter to China while visiting Beijing, extolling the country’s technological advances and praising its “best-in-the-world" electric vehicles.
