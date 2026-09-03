NVIDIA was named in 1993 after the Latin word for envy. Sure enough, the American colossus inspires plenty of it. Insatiable global demand for its graphics-processing units (GPUs), the chips that power artificial intelligence, has made Nvidia the world’s most valuable company, worth $5.4trn. Next year it may also become the most profitable, generating $370bn in net income. By 2029 its sales could hit $1trn.
Nvidia is driving the AI boom. Good
SummaryThe chipmaker’s enormous bets are how capitalism is supposed to work
NVIDIA was named in 1993 after the Latin word for envy. Sure enough, the American colossus inspires plenty of it. Insatiable global demand for its graphics-processing units (GPUs), the chips that power artificial intelligence, has made Nvidia the world’s most valuable company, worth $5.4trn. Next year it may also become the most profitable, generating $370bn in net income. By 2029 its sales could hit $1trn.
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