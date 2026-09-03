Nvidia is driving the AI boom. Good

Mr Huang thinks that the biggest obstacle to the AI revolution is not lack of demand for AI but inadequate infrastructure. The markets will not provide capital on the scale that is necessary, so Nvidia is offering financing itself. Nvidia has an advantage in understanding the balance of risks and rewards. Although this bet is big enough to affect the economy, it is an entrepreneurial one. Every company that reinvests cash rather than returning it to shareholders also gambles that it can beat the market. Companies exist to make such concentrated bets. If investors want to diversify, they can do so themselves.