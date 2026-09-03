It took thirty years for Nvidia, an American firm whose chips power much of the world’s artificial intelligence, to reach a valuation of $1trn. Getting to $2trn took only nine more months. It passed the $5trn mark less than two years after that. It is now the world’s most valuable company, worth around $5.4trn. Next year its sales are expected almost to double. Some analysts predict it will take in $1trn in annual revenue by 2029.
Nvidia is the central bank of AI
SummaryNvidia’s rapid growth increasingly depends on financing its customers and backing AI infrastructure projects, not just selling chips.
It took thirty years for Nvidia, an American firm whose chips power much of the world’s artificial intelligence, to reach a valuation of $1trn. Getting to $2trn took only nine more months. It passed the $5trn mark less than two years after that. It is now the world’s most valuable company, worth around $5.4trn. Next year its sales are expected almost to double. Some analysts predict it will take in $1trn in annual revenue by 2029.
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