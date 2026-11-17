Chinese leader Xi Jinping is confronting a precarious moment in his global diplomatic offensive, as the Nvidia spy scandal engulfs relations with Washington ahead of an unprecedented trilateral gathering with President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence is undermining Xi’s message that he has successfully stabilized ties with the U.S., and will overshadow China’s carefully choreographed optics this week to place China on equal footing with Washington and Moscow.