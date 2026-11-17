Chinese leader Xi Jinping is confronting a precarious moment in his global diplomatic offensive, as the Nvidia spy scandal engulfs relations with Washington ahead of an unprecedented trilateral gathering with President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is confronting a precarious moment in his global diplomatic offensive, as the Nvidia spy scandal engulfs relations with Washington ahead of an unprecedented trilateral gathering with President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence is undermining Xi’s message that he has successfully stabilized ties with the U.S., and will overshadow China’s carefully choreographed optics this week to place China on equal footing with Washington and Moscow.
The resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence is undermining Xi’s message that he has successfully stabilized ties with the U.S., and will overshadow China’s carefully choreographed optics this week to place China on equal footing with Washington and Moscow.
Even before the Nvidia revelations, a trilateral summit was always risky for Xi. Any discussion about Ukraine without Kyiv’s participation could further damage Xi’s already testy ties with Europe, which China relies on as an export market to keep its weakened economy growing.
While analysts don’t expect the Huang scandal to dramatically alter Trump’s approach to China, the spying allegations nevertheless have bolstered hawks in Congress who say China poses one of the U.S.’s gravest security threats. Some top Republicans and Democrats are already pushing to tighten restrictions on chip exports to China in the wake of the scandal, potentially setting the stage for a new round of escalating trade tensions in the months ahead.
The trilateral summit, taking place Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, could also backfire by fueling suspicion over China’s intentions among pro-Ukraine lawmakers in Washington. Two years out from a presidential election, a more aggressive posture toward China is conceivable regardless of whether Republicans or Democrats win the White House.
“Beijing is already thinking about what comes after Trump,” said Sarah Beran, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations. “And if hosting this meeting kicks up opposition from the Hill and from the Dems, in the long run that’s actually more challenging.”
Xi is plowing ahead with a strategy that shows growing confidence in China’s position versus Russia and the U.S. Putin has taken on the role of junior partner in the countries’ relationship as he has gotten bogged down in Ukraine, and is reliant on Beijing to buy Russian oil and gas.
Beijing is also somewhat less susceptible to the threat of U.S. tariffs than a few years ago. Its control of the world’s supply of rare earths has become a critical weapon to fight back against Washington in a trade war. Advances in domestic technologies, including pioneering Chinese AI firms that rival the best in Silicon Valley, have also blunted the effects of U.S. export restrictions.
Chips remain a major stumbling block to the ambitions of China. Domestic companies remain unable to churn out semiconductors for AI on par with those from Nvidia, part of the reason the U.S. company would have been such an attractive target for Chinese spying.
Trump travels to China to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the third time he meets Xi in person so far this year. While the meetings have delivered relatively few tangible breakthroughs, they have also helped prevent bilateral relations from getting worse.
“We’re operating in a very narrow lane in which these summits serve to maintain a stable floor in the relationship,” said Andrew Harding, a Heritage Foundation analyst who previously worked on Trump’s National Security Council. “There’s a lot of mistrust in the relationship.”
Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s CEO will loom over the APEC gathering. It has refocused attention on the extraordinary measures China is taking to close the technology gap with the West while increasingly aligning itself with Russia.
A trilateral summit with Putin and Trump would have been all but unthinkable for Beijing even just a few years ago. China has historically resisted three-way diplomacy with the U.S. and Russia, preferring instead to pursue its interests with each of them separately while staying out of the fraught relationship between Washington and Moscow.
The trilateral summit and Xi’s broader diplomatic push seek to take advantage of a potentially narrow window to reset ties with the U.S. in ways that favor China. China’s leader wants to weaken U.S. support for Taiwan during Trump’s final two years in office. The Ukraine war, together with Trump’s war with Iran, have helped ensure the U.S.’s attention is more firmly fixed on the security of Europe and the Middle East rather than the Asia-Pacific.
The trilateral summit has drawn comparisons to the Yalta conference in 1945 when Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met to hash out the postwar European order. Excluding Kyiv and European leaders from the gathering risks further damaging China’s relations with countries such as France and Germany, both of which are already moving to more aggressively counter Chinese exports to the European Union.
Even if the trilateral summit breaks little new ground, the optics legitimize “the idea that the big powers can decide over the heads of smaller powers,” said Alicja Bachulska, who researches China-EU relations at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
At the same time, it would signal China’s rise as a global power. Xi has been trying to project himself as a force for peace and stability in developing countries, and playing host to Putin and Trump helps reinforce the message.
Beijing also needs a positive story about Xi to tell to its people at a moment when many Chinese are growing poorer as Beijing prioritizes security over growth. While China’s police apparatus is quick to suppress dissent, widespread apathy among young people is one of the signs of weariness with Xi’s agenda after 14 years in power.
While many Chinese are struggling economically, on foreign policy Beijing “can still tell the story about ‘China on the march,’” said Jacob Stokes, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. “Xi Jinping wants to be seen as sitting at the high table of world politics.”
Write to Brian Spegele at Brian.Spegele@wsj.com