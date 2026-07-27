Nvidia to invest $1 billion in Naver’s AI project

Nvidia will invest roughly $1 billion in South Korean internet company Naver to help finance an artificial-intelligence data center, deepening the companies’ partnership in AI.

The planned investment could pave the way for a broader multibillion-dollar push into AI infrastructure in South Korea. Naver and Nvidia said they are in talks with U.S. private-equity firm Brookfield to provide up to $9 billion in funding for the project.

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The three companies announced in a joint statement issued over the weekend at an AI conference in San Francisco that they plan to build gigawatt-scale, multi-tenant AI cloud infrastructure to support the next generation of AI companies in South Korea and the U.S.

The statement said Brookfield entered into a nonbinding term sheet to fund up to $9 billion and that Naver will fund the remaining amounts to finance the project.

Naver will raise about 1.481 trillion won, equivalent to $1.01 billion, by issuing new shares to Nvidia in an initial investment, the Korean company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Naver will issue 7.2 million new shares at 204,500 won each through a third-party allotment, with Nvidia as the sole subscriber. Nvidia would hold a 4.5% stake in Naver once the transaction is completed.

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The proceeds will help fund Naver’s AI factory project, which includes an AI data center in South Korea and other computing infrastructure.

Nvidia will supply graphics processing units for the data center, which is expected to have a capacity of 55 megawatts in the first half of 2027, 100 megawatts by the end of that year and 200 megawatts in 2028. The project will eventually expand into gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure, it added.

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang confirmed the three-way AI partnership over the weekend.

“Together, Naver, Nvidia and Brookfield are building sovereign AI infrastructure at the scale needed to fuel Korea’s startups and industries,” Huang said in a joint statement released by Naver on Saturday, Seoul time.

The partnership will combine Brookfield’s global expertise in AI infrastructure investment, Naver’s AI and data-center capabilities, and Nvidia’s accelerated-computing platform to strengthen South Korea’s AI ecosystem, said Sikander Rashid, Brookfield’s global head of AI infrastructure.

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Last month, Nvidia struck a series of deals with South Korean technology companies, including Naver and SK Group, to build large-scale AI infrastructure in Asia. The chip maker is seeking to expand its data-center footprint and extend its AI ecosystem into robotics and other industrial sectors.

Naver, which developed a homegrown large-language model, has played a central role in South Korea’s efforts to advance sovereign AI.

Separately, Naver said Monday that it will cancel 1.017 trillion won of treasury shares in August as part of efforts to boost shareholder returns. Naver’s shares last rose 8.2% in Monday morning trading, trimming their year-to-date losses to 7.4%.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at Kwanwoo.Jun@wsj.com