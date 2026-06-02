Nvidia wants to supercharge your laptop

Nvidia argues that this will require a different sort of machine. PCs rely on central processing units (CPUs), general-purpose chips that handle everything from word processing to web browsing. CPUs may co-ordinate the work of AI agents, but the models those agents rely on need another type of chip: graphics-processing units, or GPUs, the market for which Nvidia dominates. With RTX Spark, Nvidia is combining the two types into a “superchip”. The upshot, according to Mr Huang, is that the PC is being reinvented for the first time in 40 years, replacing the old model, in which humans did most of the clicking and typing, with one in which AI agents do much of the work.