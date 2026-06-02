Nvidia wants to supercharge your laptop

For the past few years, whenever Jensen Huang, boss of Nvidia, has taken the stage, he has followed a familiar script, unveiling ever more powerful semiconductors, software and systems for running artificial intelligence in data centres. No wonder: the AI boom has sparked a spending spree in giant server farms, and much of that money has flowed straight to the giant chipmaker. In the past four years, annual revenue at Nvidia’s data-centre division has grown from $11bn to $194bn, pushing the firm’s market value past $5trn, more than any other company ever.
But on June 1st at Computex, an annual tech-industry jamboree in Taiwan, Mr Huang did more than refresh Nvidia’s data-centre wares. He unveiled RTX Spark, a chip to be launched later this year for personal computers (PCs), built in collaboration with Microsoft, whose software they will run. Nvidia is taking on Intel and AMD, the chipmakers that dominate the segment—and is betting that the next phase of AI will play out not just in data centres, but on devices at the edge.