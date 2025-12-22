Nvidia’s $100bn bet on OpenAI raises plenty of questions
Summary
Meanwhile, the building of AI data-centres gathers pace
ONE THING is clear about the announcement on September 22nd that Nvidia may invest up to $100bn in OpenAI in order to help the maker of ChatGPT buy 4m-5m of Nvidia’s artificial-intelligence (AI) chips. Silicon Valley is becoming more incestuous than ever.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story