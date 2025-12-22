Nvidia’s $100bn bet on OpenAI raises plenty of questions

It was also apparent that Nvidia would fund the GPU sales via the $100bn it is proposing to invest in OpenAI, which will increase in $10bn increments for every gigawatt (GW) of Nvidia-supported data-centre capacity that OpenAI builds—up to 10GW. Some Nvidia bulls celebrated the proposed investment as an expedient way for the chipmaker to fund sales. In effect, said Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research, a firm of IT analysts, Nvidia would invest $10bn for every $35bn of GPUs that OpenAI buys, meaning OpenAI will pay 71% in cash and 29% in shares.