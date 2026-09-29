Nvidia’s $235 billion buyback shows who is really winning the AI boom

So, yes, Nvidia’s repurchase authorization is the largest ever by a U.S. company in absolute terms, ahead of Apple’s $110 billion program announced in 2024. But relative to the cash Nvidia is printing, the $150 billion buyback isn’t all that surprising. The reduction in shares from the buyback would add just 8 cents to UBS’s 2027 earnings-per-share estimate for Nvidia, according to a report Monday.