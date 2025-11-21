Nvidia’s best wasn’t enough to prop up a wobbly stock market
Matt Wirz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Nov 2025, 06:51 am IST
Summary
The tech juggernaut’s results sparked a furious rally, and then a slump.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The artificial-intelligence trade is still in trouble.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story