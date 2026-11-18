Kress last quarter defended a practice that some critics have dubbed “circular financing.” She said that it was important for Nvidia to make large investments in AI infrastructure because they would help facilitate the development of “one of the most important technologies in human history” and that the money Nvidia invests in the companies that buy its chips would come back in spades.



On Tuesday, Kress took a more reserved tone. She warned that certain Nvidia-brokered financial guarantees wouldn’t “exist anymore” if the data center projects in question were delayed or failed to find additional financing.