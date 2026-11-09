Nvidia’s Jensen Huang scandal tests Trump, as does emboldened Congress

This week will pose two major tests for President Trump’s national-security team, as it faces multiple crises and a furious Congress.
This week will pose two major tests for President Trump’s national-security team, as it faces multiple crises and a furious Congress.
On Sunday, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, disclosed that he had an inappropriate relationship, and his company is now probing whether he shared sensitive corporate or national-security information. Huang is perhaps Trump’s closest adviser in the AI space, which is core to the White House’s economic and national-security strategy.
On Sunday, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, disclosed that he had an inappropriate relationship, and his company is now probing whether he shared sensitive corporate or national-security information. Huang is perhaps Trump’s closest adviser in the AI space, which is core to the White House’s economic and national-security strategy.
This isn’t just any extramarital relationship, though; it involved someone U.S. officials concluded was sharing information with Chinese intelligence while working with Nvidia to build data centers.
Huang has had a voice in some of the U.S. government’s most sensitive decisions about tech, and the U.S.’s AI strategy is very much a big part of its China strategy.
Trump gave Huang the National Medal of Science one month ago when a number of people inside the government already knew about these allegations.
Top Republicans on Capitol Hill last week sent Huang a letter demanding answers, and Trump could also be forced to explain more soon about what he knew of the affair and when.
Secondly, and perhaps just as tenuous for the White House, is the expected House impeachment vote this week of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Again, this is being led by a Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) said Sunday that he was a “hard yes” on the measure, and he has said that running Hegseth out of town is one of his top priorities.
And Hegseth isn’t exactly getting ringing endorsements from all Republicans on the Hill. Rep. French Hill (R., Ark.) suggested Sunday that Trump should consider removing Hegseth from office and he declined to say how he might vote on impeachment.
The dynamic on Capitol Hill has changed. We’ll see how much it has changed this week.
This is an edition of the Politics newsletter, bringing you an expert guide to what’s driving D.C. every day. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
People and Policies I’m Watching
United Nations Climate Conference: The annual summit kicked off Monday in Antalya, Turkey. It is scheduled to run through Nov. 20.
G-7 foreign-ministers meeting: Ministers will coordinate their positions on major current events at this two-day gathering in Paris.
Trump’s Monday: The president is scheduled to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the White House at noon ET. Trump has several other policy meetings during the day.
What I’m Following
Trump sits down with ‘60 Minutes’ for an interview. The president floated a deal with Democrats on immigration, suggested he might not endorse a Republican successor ahead of the 2028 election and said he had no intention of forgiving his political enemies. In his first sit-down interview since his party’s defeat in the midterms, Trump also said his administration’s pursuit of mass deportations might have been “too tough.”
The blame game leads to a nasty Republican battle. A threatening text exchange between James Blair and Calley Means—two former senior advisers to the president—has laid bare the rocky road ahead for the GOP as Trump allies swap blame for the Republican Party’s losses in the midterms. Some of the infighting has centered on allegations of profiting off connections to the Trump administration.
Democrats look to make progress on the economy. The voters who powered the Democrats’ triumph in the midterms delivered a blunt message: Make the economy work for us. Whether Democrats can deliver isn’t assured, despite the party’s pending control of the House and Senate.