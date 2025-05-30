Nvidia’s most impressive feat yet? How the chip maker overcame a China ban.

Lastly, there’s sovereign AI. Nvidia recently announced large deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The first phase of Saudi Arabia’s AI factory buildout features an order for 18,000 Nvidia AI servers with potential for “several hundred thousand" GPUs over the next five years. The U.A.E. agreement expects its first AI cluster to go live next year. Huang said on the conference call that there are “a whole bunch" of other deals that haven’t been announced, noting that he would be traveling to Europe next week to announce some of them.