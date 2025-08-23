Nvidia’s roller coaster for China AI chips takes a new turn
Raffaele Huang , Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Aug 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Summary
The chip designer halts production of the H20 AI chip that it developed for China, after Beijing told companies there not to buy it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been jockeying between the U.S. and China chip markets as the two countries hammer out a trade policy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story