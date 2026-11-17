President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have two meetings in the next six weeks, where they will work on extending a trade truce between the rival superpowers that expires Jan. 10.

But tensions have been running high, with officials trading jabs about whether the truce is being honored. The U.S. is unhappy with the pace and flow of critical minerals from China, and Beijing is upset about recent restrictions related to commercial aerospace parts, as well as export restrictions being considered in Washington.

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And now, with that as the backdrop, there is the Nvidia scandal to complicate the talks.

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia after acknowledging an affair with Alice Huang, no relation, a one-time top executive at a Nvidia customer. U.S. officials believe China’s intelligence services recruited Alice Huang as an asset because of her access to Jensen Huang, The Wall Street Journal reported.

There have also been allegations of a Jensen Huang relationship with a Nvidia executive, but it is the Alice Huang relationship—and the subsequent ouster of a man that had been central to AI’s buildout—that are the real problems for the two countries.

The Alice Huang affair revelation comes as Democrats are preparing to take over Congress, and their midterm victories have brought new energy to bills aimed at taking a harder stance against China as the AI rivalry between the two countries intensifies.

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Three bills could be added to the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual bill that funds the military and typically passes, before year-end. Jensen Huang has been a prominent voice in lobbying against further export controls, arguing that harsh restrictions would push Beijing to spend even more to build its own chips, and that a freer flow of U.S. chips would allow more of the world to build their AI systems with them. Now he is sidelined.

“Jensen Huang leaving the stage completely changes the dynamics for the legislation. He was the singular force holding things up,” says David Meale, head of Eurasia Group’s China practice and formerly a senior U.S. diplomat in China.

Meale said the leaders want to maintain stability in the relationship, but the possibility of new restrictions will complicate the situation.

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Trump will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, later this week, and then again in Miami next month at the G-20 summit.

The simple equation is this: Beijing isn’t going to want to give away better access to critical minerals without having some assurances about the fallout from the pending legislation.

While the Commerce Department may be tasked with implementing some of the legislation if it passes, including doling out licenses, analysts expect increased scrutiny on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the wake of the Nvidia scandal.

In a CNBC interview on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Treasury, Defense and State Departments, as well as the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, had wanted to put Singapore-based Megaspeed, the company where Alice Huang worked, on a blacklist. But Bessent said that power lay with the Commerce Department.

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Lutnick resisted placing greater limits on the sale of Nvidia’s more advanced chips to China, the New York Times reported. The Commerce Department and the White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement last weekend, Huang apologized to his family and colleagues and said he would fully cooperate with the board’s independent investigation into whether he was a target of a Chinese espionage operation. Huang added that he “was committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security.”

The takeaway for investors is that the two remaining Trump-Xi meetings for the year initially intended to firm up their commitment to steadying the relationship now are rife with “many things that can blow up,” says Laila Khawaja, director of Gavekal Technologies.

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To add to the drama, the Republican chairs of the House Intelligence, Select China, and Foreign Affairs committees have summoned Jensen Huang to appear in front of them Nov. 18, in the middle of the APEC gathering where Trump is slated to meet Xi.

The biggest source of tension could come from potential legislation. The Chips Security Act would put tracking devices on chips to prevent smuggling or diversion to banned destinations. The AI Overwatch Act, meanwhile, would codify restrictions on the sale of chips to China and require the Commerce Department to alert Congress about any licenses.

But the one to draw the biggest pushback from Beijing is the MATCH Act, with the Senate version targeting the most-advanced lithography, while the House bill takes a more comprehensive approach.

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Beijing wants Chinese companies to use domestically-made chips, not those made from Nvidia, so the Chips Act and AI Overwatch Act may not draw much more than a rebuke. But even a watered-down version of the MATCH Act is likely to elicit the most backlash as it will be seen as a move to hobble its domestic chip business, says Khawaja, who adds that the U.S. may be underestimating China’s ability to retaliate with crippling restrictions.

Henrietta Treyz, head of economic policy research at Veda Partner, puts at 90% the odds of the Chips Act passing, with 80% odds for the AI Overwatch Act. Treyz has substantially increased the probability of the MATCH Act passing since the Nvidia news to 70%, adding that the administration has not lobbied to kill the bill and instead engaged constructively with Congress.

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One more bill could pass early next year: The Remote Access Security Act, which could significantly hurt China AI development by curtailing Chinese companies’ remote access to compute through servers offshore, Khawaja says. Oracle already scrapped a deal with Tencent Holdings as scrutiny intensifies.

Beacon Policy Advisors analysts say hawks could push through other measures, such as adding more companies—like Megaspeed but also Chinese memory chip maker CXMT and AI lab DeepSeek—to an entity list that would restrict U.S. sales without a license.

As for the upcoming talks, geopolitical consultants say China has advocated for a longer extension, but the Trump administration is in recalibration mode and will find it difficult to commit to no new export controls. That could mean the truce extension is shorter than expected.

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If the U.S. can’t find a way to extend the truce or if rare earth access becomes even more constrained, Meale says, the backdrop of the Nvidia revelations and the Democrats’ investigations will make it hard for Trump to not take harsher actions than the Chinese feel intolerable.

“I’m not ready to say everything is going to fall apart but this creates threats to the truce in 2027,” Meale says.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com