Nvidia clearly wants to move past the Jensen Huang era. A strong third-quarter earnings may have helped, but the resignation of Nvidia’s talismanic founder and former CEO—and how the company with replace him—remain a key concern for investors.
Huang left the chip maker last week amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Anyone expecting Huang’s departure to be front and center on Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday afternoon ended up disappointed.