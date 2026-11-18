Nvidia clearly wants to move past the Jensen Huang era. A strong third-quarter earnings may have helped, but the resignation of Nvidia’s talismanic founder and former CEO—and how the company with replace him—remain a key concern for investors.
Nvidia clearly wants to move past the Jensen Huang era. A strong third-quarter earnings may have helped, but the resignation of Nvidia’s talismanic founder and former CEO—and how the company with replace him—remain a key concern for investors.
Huang left the chip maker last week amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Anyone expecting Huang’s departure to be front and center on Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday afternoon ended up disappointed.
Huang left the chip maker last week amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Anyone expecting Huang’s departure to be front and center on Nvidia’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday afternoon ended up disappointed.
Harvey Jones, Nvidia’s new board chairman, said right away that the company didn’t intend to bring Huang back and wouldn’t take questions about the circumstances of his resignation. Interim CEO and longtime Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress followed suit.
“We are well positioned to accelerate Nvidia’s leadership position,” Kress said without mentioning her predecessor by name. “Our ambition will not change. Our passion to innovate will not change. And our commitment to customers, partners, and shareholders will not change.”
Nvidia reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 a share for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, up from $1.27 last year and above analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.48, per FactSet. Revenue surged 103% year over year to $115.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s call for $109 billion.
Rather than reiterating or withdrawing its fiscal 2028 outlook in light of the turmoil surrounding Huang, the company raised it. Nvidia expects revenue to surge 75% next fiscal year, up from previous guidance of 70%. And Kress didn’t signal any immediate change in strategy without Huang.
“From a business perspective, it’s business as usual,” the interim CEO said. “We’ve engaged with our customers, we’ve engaged with our suppliers, our partners. They’re all 100% behind us.”
Investors liked what they heard. Nvidia shares jumped nearly 5% in after-hours trading. If those gains hold through Wednesday, the stock will snap a four-day losing streak.
The optimistic outlook for the next year indicates Nvidia’s core business will be just fine in the medium-term. But the specter of Huang will continue to hang over the chip maker as various investigations continue and the company thinks through its aggressive investment strategy.
Huang oversaw a sprawling web of investments in AI cloud providers, other chip makers and hardware suppliers, and early-stage start-ups. The outlays supported demand for chips, but they also ate up capital Nvidia may have otherwise returned to shareholders.
In the third quarter, Nvidia reported $44 billion in free cash flow. About $28 billion of that went back to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Should the company tighten its purse strings, buybacks could rise.
Kress hasn’t indicated any changes to the company’s investment strategy just yet. Nvidia’s priority for its capital will be to support suppliers in getting chips to market, Kress said. The company announced new agreements with Kinsus and Samsung Electro-Mechanics on Tuesday to support production capacity.
As for its buyers, Nvidia will be selective about serving as the guarantor for trusted cloud customers that need financing to build data centers, Kress said. Cloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius Group, both of which count Nvidia as a investor, surged 8.9% and 11%, respectively, on Tuesday evening.
In the near-term, the company is still at the center of investigations into Huang’s behavior and possible chip sales to customers with links to China.
The U.S. Departments of Commerce and Justice said Tuesday that they are working jointly to investigate Megaspeed, the Singapore-based cloud provider led by Alice Huang, with whom Huang admitted to having an affair. The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, has launched a probe into Nvidia itself, The Wall Street Journal reported shortly before the earnings call, citing people familiar with the matter.
Barron’s has reached out to Nvidia and the SEC for comment.
All of this is happening while executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles evaluates both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement as CEO, and some shareholders and industry leaders call for Huang’s reinstatement.
“The export probe and the [CEO] search will stay in the headlines in the near term,” wrote Dan Ives, a noted AI bull in a research note Tuesday. “A clean quarter and guide strengthen the board’s hand but do not close the question.”
Write to Nate Wolf at nate.wolf@barrons.com