NYC offices are back. Nothing proves it more than JPMorgan’s $3 billion tower.
Rebecca Picciotto , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Aug 2025, 06:44 AM IST
The bank is preparing to move thousands of employees into its new, 2.5-million-square-foot Midtown headquarters.
The New York City office market is recovering from its pandemic debacle faster than any other in the U.S. Nothing speaks more to the turnaround than the gleaming new office tower built for JPMorgan Chase.
