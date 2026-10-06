NYSE owner launches gold futures in London

The contract began trading Monday alongside new futures for silver, platinum and palladium.

Giulia Petroni( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal)
Published6 Oct 2026, 03:50 PM IST
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An employee arranges a 12,5kg gold bar
An employee arranges a 12,5kg gold bar (AFP)

Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, launched a new gold futures contract in London, seeking to establish a derivatives market in the world’s leading physical bullion hub.

The contract, which began trading Monday alongside new futures for silver, platinum and palladium, gives investors a way to hedge gold exposure directly in London, a key trading hub with more than $180 billion in over-the-counter volumes per day.

The amount of gold held in London vaults was 9,632 metric tons at the end of August, worth about $1.4 trillion, according to the London Bullion Market Association.

London has lacked a major gold futures market in recent years, leaving New York as the dominant center for exchange-traded gold derivatives. The London Metal Exchange closed its gold futures contract in 2022 due to low levels of trading activity.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Metals
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