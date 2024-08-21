Obama tries again to help elect the first female US president
John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Aug 2024, 08:51 PM IST
SummaryDespite being publicly slow to endorse Kamala Harris, the former president will vigorously stump for her this fall.
CHICAGO—Former President Barack Obama will make the case Tuesday for Kamala Harris to shatter a historic barrier just as he did 16 years ago, offering a preview of how Democrats expect to use him this fall as the most popular politician in their party.
