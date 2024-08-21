Obama tries again to help elect the first female US president

An endorsement for Harris from the Obamas didn’t come as quickly as many others. Jarrett said the former president was simply trying to play the role of elder statesman in the party and not prematurely put his thumb on the scale, something he had also avoided doing in previous Democratic presidential primaries. In 2020, Obama addressed the Democrats’ virtual convention from an American Revolution museum in Philadelphia. He spoke about Biden but also described Harris as “an ideal partner who is more than prepared for the job."