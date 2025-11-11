Obesity drugs are about to go mass-market

At first glance, the discount looks steep. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will make their GLP-1 drugs available under Medicare for about $245 a month, with patients paying a $50 copay starting as early as April 2026. That is a sharp drop from list prices that not long ago topped $1,000 a month. In reality, the net price, which reflects what pharma companies take home after rebates and discounts to pharmacy-benefit managers and others, is much lower. Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger says the effective price is only about 20% to 35% below what Medicare currently pays for Mounjaro, which is prescribed for diabetes.