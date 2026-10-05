October is a bad month for stocks—but not for the reason you think it is

One underappreciated consequence, however, is that earnings reported in the second month of the quarter contain very little information that is genuinely new. If earnings are especially good in the first month of a quarter, they usually are good in the second month as well—and vice versa. Because investors are unaware of this correlation, however, they often overreact in that second month—pushing the market even further in the direction it moved in the wake of the first month’s reports.