President Trump’s bombing campaign against Iran is yielding a windfall for some of America’s top oil executives.
Oil CEOs raked in money from Trump’s Iran war
SummaryEnergy executives sold stock worth $1.4 billion in the first quarter on the back of a historic shock to the world’s crude supplies.
President Trump’s bombing campaign against Iran is yielding a windfall for some of America’s top oil executives.
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