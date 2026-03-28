It could be months before we know the total cost of the unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies from the Iran war. That was the message executives from oil majors imparted at CERAWeek, S&P Global’s annual energy conference in Houston this week.
Oil execs see higher prices ahead—and a boost to renewables
SummaryCEOs at a major energy conference expressed concerns about the cost of the war in Iran.
It could be months before we know the total cost of the unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies from the Iran war. That was the message executives from oil majors imparted at CERAWeek, S&P Global’s annual energy conference in Houston this week.
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