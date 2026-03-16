American oil executives delivered a bleak message to Trump officials in recent days: The energy crisis the Iran war has unleashed is likely to get worse.
Oil industry warns Trump administration fuel crunch will likely worsen
SummaryOil executives told officials in White House meetings that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz might push up oil prices further.
American oil executives delivered a bleak message to Trump officials in recent days: The energy crisis the Iran war has unleashed is likely to get worse.
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