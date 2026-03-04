Oil prices rose further and Asian stocks crashed as the conflict in the Middle East continued to escalate.
Oil ontinues to rise as Middle East conflict enters fifth day
SummaryU.S. equity futures pointed to another day of falls. Stocks in Japan and Korea fell dramatically, but selling in European shares eased at market open.
Oil prices rose further and Asian stocks crashed as the conflict in the Middle East continued to escalate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More