Iran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after Israel renewed attacks in Lebanon is expected to put oil markets on edge again.
Oil prices to face renewed pressures after Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz
SummaryPrices had already begun to creep upward on Friday as negotiations in Switzerland for a larger peace deal were canceled.
Iran’s decision to close the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after Israel renewed attacks in Lebanon is expected to put oil markets on edge again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More