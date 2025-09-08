Oil tycoons bet big on Trump. It’s paying off.

Early last year, Hamm brought Wright, then still head of oil-field-services company Liberty Energy, to an energy roundtable at Mar-a-Lago. Then candidate Trump went around the room asking questions. Hamm later recalled at an energy conference that Trump was so impressed by Wright’s answers that he asked Wright to “head out to DOE," referring to the Energy Department. Trump later attended a fundraiser at Wright’s house in Montana, telling aides it was among the nicest he had ever seen.