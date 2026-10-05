Oil was pouring through the Strait of Hormuz again. Then attacks on shipping resurged.

DUBAI—A new wave of attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz is threatening a recovery in Middle Eastern oil exports—just as Gulf producers have pushed crude shipments back toward prewar levels.
The swift rebound in shipments in recent weeks has been driven by U.S. naval protection helped by earlier waves of strikes that knocked out Iranian radar and communications along the contested strait. The United Arab Emirates and other producers have set up an elaborate system of shuttle runs in which tankers load inside the Persian Gulf, exit Hormuz and transfer the crude to vessels waiting outside the waterway.