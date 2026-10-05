Oil was pouring through the Strait of Hormuz again. Then attacks on shipping resurged.

Al Funtas, a so-called very large crude carrier operated by Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, was completing its fifth shuttle run between the Port of Mina Al-Ahmadi in Kuwait and ports in the Gulf of Oman when it was attacked on Sept. 28, according to Kpler. Kazimah III, another VLCC operated by KOTC, had carried out three shuttle runs and was on its way into the Persian Gulf when it was hit on Oct. 1.