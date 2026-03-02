The war in Iran has led to a worst-case scenario for the oil market: the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. A prolonged closure could send international oil prices $100 a barrel, a level they haven’t hit since 2022.
Oil’s worst case scenario is here. $100 crude could be coming.
SummaryCrude hasn’t hit that level since the start of the war between Russia-Ukraine.
The war in Iran has led to a worst-case scenario for the oil market: the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. A prolonged closure could send international oil prices $100 a barrel, a level they haven’t hit since 2022.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More